On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 66 hits and an OBP of .367 this season.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Steer has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.0% of those games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 25 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .293 AVG .281 .388 OBP .346 .457 SLG .509 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 17 RBI 18 22/16 K/BB 26/11 5 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings