TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .315 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 29 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Friedl has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.307
|AVG
|.324
|.376
|OBP
|.351
|.573
|SLG
|.380
|11
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|3
|16/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .326 batting average against him.
