Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in four games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- In 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.248
|AVG
|.259
|.333
|OBP
|.341
|.350
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|13
|32/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to his opponents.
