Reds vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-47) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 12.
The probable starters are Zack Greinke (1-6) for the Royals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Hunter Brown
