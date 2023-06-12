Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-47) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 12.

The probable starters are Zack Greinke (1-6) for the Royals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule