Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .228.
- In 24 of 55 games this year (43.6%) Fairchild has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 55 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (25.5%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.9% of his games this season (17 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.188
|AVG
|.259
|.312
|OBP
|.337
|.328
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|12
|26/9
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.