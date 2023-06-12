Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .230 with a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this year (nine of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Benson has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.346
|.211
|OBP
|.393
|.229
|SLG
|.423
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
