Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .172 with two doubles and nine walks.
- In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.
- In four games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.156
|.297
|OBP
|.289
|.219
|SLG
|.188
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
