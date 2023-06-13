The Indiana Fever (2-6) welcome in the Washington Mystics (5-3) after losing three straight home games. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Fever have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Washington has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Indiana has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this year.

