Kevin Newman -- hitting .250 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Newman has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman has had an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 46 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 19
.258 AVG .288
.297 OBP .372
.366 SLG .379
6 XBH 6
2 HR 0
14 RBI 7
16/5 K/BB 6/9
4 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
