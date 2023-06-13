Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and Kansas City Royals (18-48) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-10).

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Reds have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cincinnati has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 311 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

Reds Schedule