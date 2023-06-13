Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds match up with Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-105). A 10-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Reds vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have gone 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 20-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 38 of its 67 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 15-17 12-17 20-18 19-26 13-9

