The Kansas City Royals (18-48) are looking for another big outing from a slugger on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium. Salvador Perez is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson for the Reds and Jordan Lyles (0-10) for the Royals.

Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (0-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.

Lyles is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Lyles will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

The 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.

