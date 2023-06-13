TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- hitting .282 with seven doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .314 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (31 of 45), with at least two hits 16 times (35.6%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.307
|AVG
|.321
|.376
|OBP
|.345
|.573
|SLG
|.407
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|4
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/3
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
