Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Will Benson and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .234 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (17.4%), including one multi-run game.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.143
|AVG
|.345
|.211
|OBP
|.406
|.229
|SLG
|.448
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|4/3
|3
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7).
