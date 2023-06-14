Sportsbooks have set player props for Jonathan India, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lively Stats

The Reds will send Ben Lively (3-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3 at Red Sox May. 30 5.2 4 0 0 6 2 vs. Cardinals May. 24 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Yankees May. 19 5.2 2 2 2 8 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

India has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.359/.417 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.359/.465 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 64 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .237/.276/.422 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 66 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .275/.309/.508 so far this year.

Perez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

