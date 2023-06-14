On Wednesday, Stuart Fairchild (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while batting .232.

In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more RBI four times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .188 AVG .264 .312 OBP .337 .328 SLG .425 5 XBH 11 2 HR 1 7 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings