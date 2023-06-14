Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- In 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this season (24 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%).
- In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.248
|AVG
|.258
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.350
|SLG
|.367
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
