2023 U.S. Open Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Competitors will hit the links at the 7,423-yard, par-70 The Los Angeles Country Club for the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, June 15, with a purse of $15M on the line. Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champ at the tournament.
How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, Pac-12 Networks, USA Network
- Friday TV: CBS, ESPN, Golf Channel, Next Level Sports, USA Network
- Saturday TV: CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, Next Level Sports
- Sunday TV: CBS, CW, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, SECN
- Monday TV: Golf Channel, Pac-12 Networks
- Tuesday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
U.S. Open Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|Jon Rahm
|2nd
|Rory McIlroy
|3rd
|Viktor Hovland
|5th
U.S. Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|11:24 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
|11:13 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa
|4:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama
|4:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson
|11:02 AM ET
|Hole 1
Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Adam Scott
|3:59 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Harris English, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann
|4:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley
|10:40 AM ET
|Hole 1
Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
|10:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari
|10:51 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sergio Garcia, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
