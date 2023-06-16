On Friday, Jonathan India (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 73.9% of his games this year (51 of 69), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

India has driven home a run in 23 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 59.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .323 AVG .237 .413 OBP .310 .516 SLG .360 16 XBH 9 4 HR 4 20 RBI 16 21/16 K/BB 34/13 7 SB 4

