Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. White Sox on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Luis Robert and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Chicago White Sox matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
France Stats
- France has 72 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .279/.348/.430 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .237/.297/.422 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 11
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 10
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.320/.539 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a .247/.330/.438 slash line so far this season.
- Vaughn brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.