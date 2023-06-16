Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Royals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 27 of 58 games this year (46.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).
- He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 58), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.188
|AVG
|.267
|.312
|OBP
|.343
|.328
|SLG
|.456
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|26/10
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- France (2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.