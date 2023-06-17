Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Curt Casali returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Brandon Bielak and the Houston AstrosJune 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 11 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-4.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali has two doubles and nine walks while hitting .172.
- In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Casali has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.156
|.297
|OBP
|.289
|.219
|SLG
|.188
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.24).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
