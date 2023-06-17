Curt Casali returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Brandon Bielak and the Houston AstrosJune 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 11 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-4.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali has two doubles and nine walks while hitting .172.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Casali has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .188 AVG .156 .297 OBP .289 .219 SLG .188 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings