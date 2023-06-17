Curt Casali returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Brandon Bielak and the Houston AstrosJune 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 11 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-4.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali has two doubles and nine walks while hitting .172.
  • In 10 of 26 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Casali has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.188 AVG .156
.297 OBP .289
.219 SLG .188
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.24).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
  • Bielak (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
