Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luke Maile (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .239.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in five games this year (18.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.345
|.222
|OBP
|.406
|.262
|SLG
|.724
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.24 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
