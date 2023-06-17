The field for the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club will include Mito Pereira. The event runs from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Pereira at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Mito Pereira Insights

Pereira has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in six rounds.

Pereira has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Pereira has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Pereira has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Pereira will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 32 -4 279 0 7 1 1 $860,085

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Pereira did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Pereira missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards, 164 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Pereira has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,299 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Pereira's Last Time Out

Pereira finished in the 50th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Pereira shot better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Pereira shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Pereira recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Pereira's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that last competition, Pereira's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Pereira finished the PGA Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged one bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Pereira finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

