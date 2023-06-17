Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (39-31) and the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) squaring off at Minute Maid Park (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-3) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Reds vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Reds have won in 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (325 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule