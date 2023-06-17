Russell Henley will hit the course at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California to compete in the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18. It's a par-70 that spans 7,423 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Henley at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Henley has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Henley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Henley has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -7 278 1 14 3 4 $3.9M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Henley's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

Henley has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Henley finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 164 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Henley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,335 yards, 88 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Henley was better than 61% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Henley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Henley carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.3).

Henley carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent competition, Henley posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Henley ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Henley had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Henley Odds to Win: +10000

