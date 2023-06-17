The 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 will feature Shane Lowry in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,423-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Lowry at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Shane Lowry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has shot better than par eight times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Lowry has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Lowry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Lowry has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -3 282 0 15 1 1 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Lowry has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

Lowry has made the cut in six of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Lowry missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 117 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Lowry has played in the past year has been 76 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.58 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

Lowry was better than 39% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Lowry recorded a birdie or better on six of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lowry carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Lowry's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

In that most recent tournament, Lowry posted a bogey or worse on 15 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Lowry finished the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lowry finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Lowry Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.