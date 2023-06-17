TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .333 with seven doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros (who will start Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .313 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Friedl has recorded a hit in 32 of 47 games this season (68.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (36.2%).
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.8% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.307
|AVG
|.318
|.376
|OBP
|.348
|.573
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.24 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 71 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bielak (3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
