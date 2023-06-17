Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.
- In 65.7% of his 67 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 28 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.248
|AVG
|.258
|.333
|OBP
|.329
|.350
|SLG
|.383
|6
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|16
|32/14
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.24).
- The Astros surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
