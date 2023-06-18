On Sunday, Jonathan India (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.4% of those games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (11.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

India has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this year (59.2%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .323 AVG .230 .413 OBP .303 .516 SLG .365 16 XBH 10 4 HR 5 20 RBI 18 21/16 K/BB 34/13 7 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings