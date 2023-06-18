You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and other players on the Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Reds vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

India Stats

India has recorded 74 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.356/.434 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 70 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .278/.360/.468 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .281/.352/.446 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .234/.332/.372 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

