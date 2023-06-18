Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 46.6% of his games this year (27 of 58), with at least two hits seven times (12.1%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.188
|AVG
|.267
|.312
|OBP
|.343
|.328
|SLG
|.456
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|26/10
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, June 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
