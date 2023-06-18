TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .289 with five doubles, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Ronel Blanco) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .307 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 32 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Friedl has an RBI in 14 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.307
|AVG
|.308
|.376
|OBP
|.357
|.573
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/7
|3
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, June 7, the right-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.