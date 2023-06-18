Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.

In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (26 of 68), with more than one RBI six times (8.8%).

He has scored in 28 of 68 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .248 AVG .265 .333 OBP .338 .350 SLG .394 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 32/14 K/BB 43/13 0 SB 0

