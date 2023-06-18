Veronika Kudermetova will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Libema Open final on Sunday, June 18.

With -135 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Alexandrova in this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +110.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 18

Sunday, June 18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Ekaterina Alexandrova -135 Odds to Win Match +110 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

Kudermetova advanced past Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Alexandrova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 7-6 in the semifinals on Saturday.

In her 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.4 games.

On grass, Kudermetova has played four matches over the past year, totaling 15.5 games per match while winning 72.6% of games.

Alexandrova has averaged 22.4 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.4% of the games.

Kudermetova and Alexandrova have played three times dating back to 2015, and Kudermetova has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-3, 6-1 win in their most recent meeting on June 11, 2022 at the Libema Open.

Kudermetova and Alexandrova have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Kudermetova winning four of them.

Kudermetova has beaten Alexandrova in 33 of 61 total games between them, good for a 54.1% winning percentage.

In three head-to-head matches, Kudermetova and Alexandrova are averaging 20.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

