Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Astros.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a double, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .264.
- Benson has had a hit in 12 of 26 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits four times (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Benson has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.143
|AVG
|.378
|.211
|OBP
|.477
|.229
|SLG
|.514
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|16/3
|K/BB
|5/7
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros will look to Blanco (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
