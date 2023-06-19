Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Newman has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (21.6%).

In 51 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Newman has had an RBI in 17 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .258 AVG .288 .297 OBP .366 .366 SLG .388 6 XBH 8 2 HR 0 14 RBI 11 16/5 K/BB 7/10 4 SB 1

