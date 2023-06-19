Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at 7:10 PM (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (4-6, 7.29 ERA).

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

This season, the Reds have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -165 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 62.3% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 344.

The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule