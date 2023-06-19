How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will try to outdo Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (62).
- Cincinnati ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (344 total runs).
- The Reds rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Williamson heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Williamson will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Kyle Freeland
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bryce Elder
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Charlie Morton
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Spencer Strider
