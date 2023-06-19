Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .253.
- In 65.2% of his 69 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.248
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.329
|.350
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|32/14
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.29 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.