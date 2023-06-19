On Monday, Will Benson (.541 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 181 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Austin Gomber

BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .257.

Benson has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Benson has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .143 AVG .359 .211 OBP .479 .229 SLG .487 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 2 16/3 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings