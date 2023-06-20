Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .164 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in 10 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
- In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.188
|AVG
|.143
|.297
|OBP
|.268
|.219
|SLG
|.171
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Davis starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
