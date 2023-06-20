Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .164 with two doubles and nine walks.

Casali has had a base hit in 10 of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.

In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .188 AVG .143 .297 OBP .268 .219 SLG .171 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

