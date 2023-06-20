Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .246 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (25.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Senzel has had an RBI in 22 games this season (45.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.278
|.260
|OBP
|.380
|.323
|SLG
|.443
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|27/5
|K/BB
|17/13
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.43 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
