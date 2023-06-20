Will Benson and Elias Diaz will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies meet at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -175 +145 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 10-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Reds a 63.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati has played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-31-1).

The Reds have collected a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-18 20-17 14-17 24-18 23-26 15-9

