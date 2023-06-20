Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonathan India, Ryan McMahon and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Colorado Rockies matchup at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lively Stats

The Reds will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-4) for his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3 at Red Sox May. 30 5.2 4 0 0 6 2 vs. Cardinals May. 24 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has put up 76 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.355/.439 on the year.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.362/.475 so far this season.

Steer takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 73 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .277/.356/.511 slash line on the year.

McMahon will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has collected 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .291/.345/.465 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

