The Cincinnati Reds (38-35) will attempt to keep a nine-game winning streak alive when they host the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Reds will give the ball to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis.

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will hand the ball to Lively (4-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 31-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Lively has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 328 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They have 651 hits, seventh in baseball, with 62 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 1-for-8 with an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.

