On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .304.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.0%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (30.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (17 of 50), with two or more runs four times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .303 AVG .305 .379 OBP .353 .566 SLG .379 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 16/8 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings