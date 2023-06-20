Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 26 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.240
|AVG
|.257
|.324
|OBP
|.329
|.339
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.43 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
