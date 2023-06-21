Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)
- Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
- Votto picked up at least one hit 52 times last year in 91 games played (57.1%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (14.3%).
- He homered in 11 of 91 games in 2022 (12.1%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto picked up an RBI in 27 games last season out 91 (29.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 26 of 91 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.185
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.326
|.389
|SLG
|.352
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
