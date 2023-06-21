Joey Votto -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Votto picked up at least one hit 52 times last year in 91 games played (57.1%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (14.3%).

He homered in 11 of 91 games in 2022 (12.1%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Votto picked up an RBI in 27 games last season out 91 (29.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 26 of 91 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .185 AVG .224 .312 OBP .326 .389 SLG .352 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 15 44/25 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)