Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Jake Bird and the Colorado RockiesJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 16 against the Astros) he went 0-for-3.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .239 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Maile has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.345
|.222
|OBP
|.406
|.262
|SLG
|.724
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bird gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 35 times this season.
- He has a 3.42 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .251 against him over his 35 appearances this season.
